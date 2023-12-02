**Related Video Above: Glenville Tarblooders came to the FOX 8 studios last year ahead of their victory parade and rally.**

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Pure dominance. That’s the only way to describe Glenville High School’s 38-3 win over Archbishop Alter (Kettering) in the OHSAA Division IV State championship game.

It was a wire-to-wire win that’s certain to be celebrated for a long time to come.

The Tarblooders showed up to Canton focused and ready to defend its title. The first drive of the game was powered by Glenville’s heart and soul, running back D’Shawntae Jones, who accounted for 56 yards on the first drive capped by quarterback Ruel Tomlinson’s 16-yard touchdown run to open the scoring 6-0.

Ohio State commit Damarion Witten was no match for Alter, who scored multiple times including a 38-yard touchdown to make the game 18-0.

Glenville led 26-3 at half and never looked back, giving Head Coach Ted Ginn Sr. his second championship in as many years.

“I’m happy, you know. It was tough sailing, you know, but we made it through,” Ginn Sr. said.

“I’m just proud of the young kids.”

Glenville’s senior class missed their freshman season due to the pandemic. With back-to-back championships it’s safe to say the group made up for lost time.

“We want to make sure that we can be the example that we really know what we’re doing, and the kids are buying in to work hard and be smart,” Ginn Sr. said. “You know, we know the game, and so that’s that makes me real happy makes me just proud of the kids.”