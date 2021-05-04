Cleveland’s Franmil Reyes returns from paternity leave

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have reinstated designated hitter Franmil Reyes from the paternity list and promoted outfielder Harold Ramirez from the taxi squad.
Cleveland made those moves before opening a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals.
Ramirez is getting a chance with outfielder Jordan Luplow slowed by a sore left groin that manager Terry Francona hopes will improve in the next day or two.
The Indians made room on the roster for Reyes and Ramirez by optioning outfielder Daniel Johnson to the taxi squad and optioning left-hander Kyle Nelson to Triple-A Columbus.