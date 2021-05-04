Cleveland’s Franmil Reyes returns from paternity leave

KANSAS CITY, MO – MAY 03: Franmil Reyes #32 of the Cleveland Indians connects on a Kansas City Royals pitch for a single and drives home two runners in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 3, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have reinstated designated hitter Franmil Reyes from the paternity list and promoted outfielder Harold Ramirez from the taxi squad.

Cleveland made those moves before opening a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

Ramirez is getting a chance with outfielder Jordan Luplow slowed by a sore left groin that manager Terry Francona hopes will improve in the next day or two.

The Indians made room on the roster for Reyes and Ramirez by optioning outfielder Daniel Johnson to the taxi squad and optioning left-hander Kyle Nelson to Triple-A Columbus.