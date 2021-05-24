Cleveland’s Franmil Reyes out several weeks with injury

Cleveland Indians’ Franmil Reyes reacts after swinging in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cleveland. Reyes left the game with an injury. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians will be without cleanup hitter Franmil Reyes for between five and seven weeks because of an internal oblique strain.

Reyes was placed on the 10-day injured list before Sunday’s game against Minnesota.

The designated hitter left Saturday’s game with the injury, which the Indians initially called a strained left abdominal muscle.

It occurred while he was fouling off a pitch.

Reyes’ absence will be a major setback for Cleveland’s offense, which has struggled most of the season.

He leads the Indians with 29 RBIs and is second with 11 homers.

