Cleveland’s Bieber and Ramirez lift team over St. Louis 10-1

Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — José Ramírez homered and drove in four runs, leading Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Indians over St. Louis 10-1 and sending the Cardinals to their sixth straight loss.

St. Louis’ skid is its longest since a seven-game slide in June 2017.

Cleveland has won four of six.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Bieber gave up one run and five hits in six innings, striking out five.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has won his past three decisions and hasn’t permitted more than three runs in any of his 13 starts this year.

Carlos Martínez allowed five runs and seven hits, including Ramírez’s three-run homer, in four innings.