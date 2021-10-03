‘Cleveland’s always been a winner’: Fans weigh in on name change, stadium upgrades as Indians season ends

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A chill in the air Sunday signaled the end of the Cleveland Indians 2021 season, and the final game for the name “Indians,” which dates back to 1915.

“Kind of sad just because, you know, I grew up with Chief Wahoo, as you can see big supporter of the tribe. You know, I understand the name change, I totally get it, but definitely a sad day,” said Austin, a life-long fan who chose not to share a last name for this story.

Jordan Gase has also been a fan all her life. “I personally am just one of those people who goes with the flow so I’m happy to cheer for the Guardians next year but I will miss the Indians being the Indians.”

Earlier this year the team announced the name they would use starting in the spring would be the Cleveland Guardians but it still hasn’t grown on everybody.

“I don’t like being named after a bridge. I think we should just be named the ball club,” said Austin.

“I thought the Spiders and some of the artwork I’d seen about it being the Spiders looked nice,” said Jordan.

But like it or not, before opening day the Indians marquee will be replaced with a “Guardians” sign, a newly released rendering shows the new lettering mounted above the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, Cuyahoga County and Cleveland City Council are currently reviewing legislation that would fund a renovation project at Progressive Field to keep the baseball team in Cleveland through 2036. The investments from the county and city along with the state and team would total 435 million dollars.

“I feel like it could just be brought more into, like, today’s stadiums where there’s a lot more to offer a lot more going on, a lot more aesthetically pleasing,” said Jordan.

Austin feels differently. “I don’t think it’s needed, I think we could use the resources elsewhere, it’s a baseball stadium, it is what it is.”

As the team finishes their tenure as the Indians, fans hope to see them come back strong after the off-season as they begin their time as the Guardians.

“Hopefully still keeping Francona, the manager, our pitching get better,” said fan Joseph Nailor.

“I think if we make the right off-season moves, we’ll be good,” said Austin.

Because at the end of the day, Cleveland still has a baseball team.

“Cleveland’s always been a winner, Indians always been a winner and Guardians are gonna be a new winner,” said Joseph.