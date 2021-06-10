Cleveland trades Jake Bauers to Mariners for player or cash

Cleveland Indians’ Jake Bauers celebrates his home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have traded first baseman Jake Bauers to the Seattle Mariners for a player to be named or cash.

Bauers was named Cleveland’s starting first baseman despite being outplayed by Bobby Bradley in training camp because he was out of minor league options.

Bauers batted just .190 with six RBIs in 43 games before the Indians designated him for assignment last weekend and recalled Bradley.

Bauers is expected to join the Mariners for Thursday’s game in Detroit, and he’ll be back in Cleveland on Friday when Seattle opens a three-game series.