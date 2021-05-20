Cleveland tops the Angels 3-2

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, follows through on a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Naylor drove in the tiebreaking run in the sixth, Aaron Civale pitched seven strong innings and the Cleveland Indians overcame Shohei Ohtani’s latest do-everything performance for a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Jake Bauers homered and Franmil Reyes had an RBI double as Cleveland snapped a four-game skid by taking the final two games of the series in Anaheim.

Ohtani pitched five-hit ball into the fifth with five strikeouts for the Angels, and he subsequently moved from the mound to right field for 1 1/3 more innings.

The majors’ home run leader went 1 for 3 at the plate.