Cleveland Indians relief pitcher James Karinchak, left, and Josh Naylor celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Indians won 5-4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Naylor homered in the ninth inning, sending the Cleveland Indians to a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Naylor greeted Wade Davis with a leadoff drive to right for his second homer. Nick Wittgren struck out the side in the eighth for the win, and James Karinchak worked the ninth for his third save.

Cleveland trailed 4-0 after five innings. It has rallied to win in the first three games of the four-game set.