Cleveland tops Astros 1st time this year

Cleveland Indians’ Cesar Hernandez celebrates his solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Ernie Clement had a season-high three RBIs and Cesar Hernandez hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning to lift the Cleveland Indians to a 5-4 win over the Houston Astros to avoid a sweep.

Hernandez hit an RBI double early, then homered to break a 4-all tie.

It was his 16th homer this season, eclipsing the career-high 15 he hit in 2018 and matched last year.

Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker both homered for the Astros for the second straight game.

Houston lost to the Indians for the first time this season after winning the first six meetings.