Cleveland to host March Madness in 2025, several other NCAA championship events

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland will be home to several National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship events in the coming years, including March Madness.
According to the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the NCAA will host eight national championship events in Cleveland between fall 2022 and 2026.
Cleveland will host the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championships First/Second Rounds and 2026 NCAA DI Men’s Wrestling Championships, as well as 2025 March Madness First/Second Rounds and 2024 Women’s Final Four.
“We’re extremely excited to welcome eight NCAA Championships to our community,” David Gilbert, President and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, said in a press release. “Our team along with our incredible partners have consistently proven they can punch above their weight when it comes to securing major sporting events for our city. To host the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball and 2026 NCAA DI Men’s Wrestling Championships twice within an eight-year period, is an incredible accomplishment for any destination; yet if any city can achieve this, it’s Cleveland.”
Between 2021 and 2026, Northeast Ohio will serve as home to eleven championship events. Experts believe this will provide an estimated economic impact of $53,125,000 to the area.
Here is the complete list of Northeast Ohio’s NCAA awarded events:
|Event
|Dates
|Venue
|2021 NCAA DIII Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships
|Mar. 13-14, 2021
|SPIRE Institute
|2022 NCAA DIII Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships
|May 26-28, 2022
|SPIRE Institute
|2024 NCAA DII Men’s & Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
|Mar. 13-16, 2024
|SPIRE Institute
|2024 Women’s Final Four
|Apr. 5-7, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|2024 DIII Men’s Baseball Championships
|May 31-June 5, 2024
|Classic Park
|2025 NCAA DI Men’s Basketball Championships First/Second Rounds
|Mar. 20-23, 2025
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|2025 DIII Men’s Baseball Championships
|May 30 – June 4, 2025
|Classic Park
|2025 NCAA DIII Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships
|May 21-23, 2025
|SPIRE Institute
|2026 Women’s Bowling Championships
|April 10-11, 2026
|RollHouse Wickliffe
|2026 NCAA Men’s DI Wrestling Championship’s
|Mar. 19-21, 2026
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|2026 DIII Men’s Baseball Championships
|May 29 – June 3, 2026
|Classic Park
