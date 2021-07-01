Cleveland swept in doubleheader

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 30: Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers hits a solo home run off of Nick Wittgren of the Cleveland Indians in the fifth inning during game two of a doubleheader at Progressive Field on June 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 494th career homer, moving into sole possession of 28th place all-time, and the Detroit Tigers completed a doubleheader sweep with a 7-1 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Cabrera went 2 for 4, scored twice and broke a tie with Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff on the homer list with a solo shot off Nick Wittgren in the fifth inning.

Wily Peralta, who didn’t pitch in the majors last year, allowed one unearned run over five innings for his first victory since April 17, 2019, with Kansas City.

In the first game, Harold Castro and Jonathan Schoop each had three RBIs in a 9-4 victory.