Cleveland State wins Horizon League title, advances to NCAA tournament

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland State University men’s basketball team are champions of the Horizon League with their victory over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Vikings will now advance to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2009. It’s their second Horizon League title and the third time going to the big dance.

Forward Torrey Patton put up 23 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists in the 80-69 win Tuesday night. Tre Gomillion added 16 points, while D’Moi Hodge had 15.

Head coach Dennis Gates was praised for his role in turning around the program and CSU’s 19-7 record. He joined the Vikings in 2019 and was named Horizon League Coach of the Year in his first year.