Cleveland State cancels next 2 men’s basketball games due to COVID cases

WJW photo

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Due to positive coronavirus cases cropping up within the program, the Cleveland State University men’s basketball team is taking a break on all activity.

The move is in compliance with current NCAA COVID-19 safety protocols.

This means that the school’s next two games — Dec. 18th’s Duke University matchup and the Kent State University game on Dec. 21 — are canceled.

“After consultation with our training staff and the Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center, we are pausing team activity and will reassess in 10 days,” CSU Athletics Director Scott Garrett said in a statement. “While we are disappointed, it is clear that this is the responsible course of action.”

Garrett pointed out the team has worked hard to follow all safety protocols during the season.

The Vikings’ next road matchups at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis on Dec. 30 and the University of Illinois Chicago on Jan. 1 are still on the table.