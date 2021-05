Cleveland State head coach Dennis Gates celebrates with is team following an NCAA college basketball game in the men’s Horizon League conference tournament championship game against Oakland, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Indianapolis. Cleveland State won 80-69 (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland State men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates will be staying in the Land.

Gates got a six-year extension with the Vikings, FOX 8’s John Telich confirmed on Thursday. The university is expected to hold a news conference later in the day.

In his second season at CSU, he led the team to a Horizon League title and its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2009.

Gates was named Horizon League coach of the year and was a finalist for two other national coaching awards.