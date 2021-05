Cleveland Indians’ Josh Naylor celebrates after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and the Cleveland Indians snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

The Indians jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first but saw the Angels steadily rally and tie it in the seventh.

Naylor, though, put Cleveland back on top when he drove Alex Claudio’s changeup over the wall in right-center for his fourth homer of the season.