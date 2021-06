Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have optioned Triston McKenzie to Triple-A Columbus for the fourth time this season.

The right-hander failed to get out of the first inning Saturday against Seattle. McKenzie had been called up from the Columbus before the game.

He issued four walks, including one with the bases loaded, and retired two of the six batters he faced. McKenzie began the season in the rotation.

He is 1-3 with a 6.38 ERA in 11 games and leads the AL with 39 walks.