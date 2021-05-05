Cleveland rallies for win over Kansas City

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez scoops up this grounder to throw out Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield for the third out in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Harold Ramirez hit a go-ahead double in the eighth, pinch-hitter Jake Bauers added a two-run homer later in the inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3.

Strong bullpen work by Nick Sandlin, Nick Wittgren and Cal Quantrill shut out the Royals over the final four innings as Cleveland rallied from a three-run deficit.

Wittgren earned the win, while reliever Josh Staumont took the loss for Kansas City.

Salvador Perez had the big highlight for the Royals with a homer that splashed into the fountains an estimated 460 feet from home plate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

