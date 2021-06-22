Cleveland pitcher Aaron Civale injured in win over the Cubs

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, June 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Bobby Bradley and Josh Naylor homered, helping the Cleveland Indians overcome the loss of pitcher Aaron Civale during a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Civale, who leads the majors with 10 wins, exited with two out in the fifth inning because of a right middle finger injury.

The Indians moved within two games of the idle White Sox for the top spot in the AL Central.

Chicago lost for the sixth time in eight games, and shortstop Javier Báez was pulled by manager David Ross after he made an embarrassing mental mistake.

Civale is one of several team injuries, especially among pitchers.

Going in to Monday’s game, here is the injury list.

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger), Austin Hedges: (concussion).