**Related Video Above: Stefani & Todd catch up with Cleveland Monsters Head Coach Trent Vogelhuber.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Weather conditions normally don’t factor into if a Cleveland Monsters game is played or not.

But for Saturday’s very-much-outside matchup, the sun is getting in the way … in March.

“Due to increased sunshine within the past hour, current ice conditions require a delay in the start of the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic game until approximately 6:00 p.m.,” the team said in a statement.

Those who have already made the trek to FirstEnergy Stadium where the game is being played are able to leave and reenter the site if they wish.

The Monsters are taking on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for the game that was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. Find out more about the event right here.