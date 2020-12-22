Cleveland man drinks can of Skyline Chili in front of Bengals stadium to thank team for beating the Steelers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Some Cleveland Browns fans take things more seriously than others.

That’s why Joey Kinsley, AKA “Sir Yacht,” drove “all the way” to Cincinnati overnight to celebrate the Bengals’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bengals stunned Pittsburgh 27-17 in Monday Night Football.

The Steelers’ loss puts the Cleveland Browns just one game behind them for AFC North Division leaders.

Just before the game, “Sir Yacht” tweeted that if the Bengals won he would drive to Cincinnati and eat Skyline Chili while jumping in the Ohio River.

If the Bengals beat the Steelers tonight I will drive from Cleveland to Cincinnati immediately and eat Skyline Chili while jumping in the Ohio River. — Sir Yacht (@SirYacht) December 22, 2020

He made good on part of the promise yelling, “Let’s go Browns,” with a mouthful of Skyline Chili straight from the can in front of the stadium.

I drove over 4 hours all the way from Cleveland to Cincinnati in the middle of the night to thank the Bengals for beating the Steelers! LET’S GO BROWNS!! pic.twitter.com/uaztW8pRko — Sir Yacht (@SirYacht) December 22, 2020

The Cleveland Browns (10-4) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3) on January 3 in the last game of the regular season.