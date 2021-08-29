Cleveland looking to keep preseason record perfect as they take on Atlanta

**Related Video Above: Cleveland Browns fans get excited at second preseason game of the year.**

ATLANTA (WJW) —The Cleveland Browns play their final preseason game Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons. It’s the final tune-up before the team opens the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 12.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield will start and play on Sunday night, per head coach Kevin Stefanski. It will mark his 2021 preseason debut. Other “select starters” will also play, but Stefanski is not saying who they are or how long they will play.

Stefanski said they have a plan with Mayfield and they will see how it goes as to how long the Browns quarterback will play.

As far as the other starters, Stefanski is making a decision based on every single player and what he and the coaches feel that player needs to get in terms of the number of plays they play.

This is a pivotal game for a lot of players on the back side of the roster, final cuts are coming up next week and this is their final chance to show the coaches what they have before roster spots are decided.

“It has been such a competitive camp for these roster spots. I am so appreciative of the way the guys have worked. Those conversations are ongoing. This is all part of the evaluation process. I can’t tell you exactly how many spots there are, but I do think these game reps are really valuable in the overall evaluation,” said Stefanski.

The Browns must have their roster cut down to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. Right now, teams are allowed to carry 80-players on their roster.

Sunday’s game vs. the Falcons kicks off at 8 p.m.