‘Cleveland keep betting on me’: Myles Garrett signs extension with Browns

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field at the end of the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Myles Garrett signed an extension with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday. The five-year deal is reportedly worth $125 million, making him one of the top-paid defensive backs in the league.

Garrett posted a video on Twitter. In it, he writes on a sheet of paper, “Cleveland keep betting on me, world keep betting against us,” before taking off his shirt and tossing it at the camera. Behind him, you can see jerseys of other top pass rushers: Aaron Donald and Von Miller.

The Browns exercised the fifth-year contract option the 2018 Pro Bowler in April.

Garrett was the first overall pick in the 2017 draft, logging seven sacks as a rookie and 13.5 in 2018.

He recorded another 10 sacks last season before he was suspended indefinitely for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet in the final seconds of the Nov. 14 game.

Garrett, 24, told ESPN Rudolph called him a racial slur leading up to the on-field brawl. The Steelers QB called it a “bold-faced lie.”

