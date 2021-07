Cleveland Indians’ Cesar Hernandez watches his sacrifice fly in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Cleveland. Austin Hedges scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) — The Cleveland Indians on Thursday announced they traded 2B Cesar Hernandez to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for LHP Konnor Pilkington.

The Indians said Pilkington was a 3rd round pick in 2018. He reportedly currently leads the Double-A South League in lowest average against (.173) and WHIP (0.92).

Hernandez, 31, was in his second year with the Indians, who trail the White Sox by 8 1/2 games.

