Cleveland Indians to welcome fans at full capacity with $1 hotdogs, fireworks

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians are getting ready to reopen the ballpark at full capacity Friday night.

It’s the first time since September 2019 that Progressive Field has been allowed to admit that many people.

“We’re very excited to be at full capacity,” said Curtis Danburg, Indians vice president of communications. “And we’re looking forward to launching a summer celebration at Progressive Field.”

They’re calling it Opening Day 2.0, because the season started with limited numbers because the pandemic and state health orders. Capacity is just more than 35,000 and already 20,000 tickets have sold, which is great for an early summer, weeknight game, according to Danburg.

It was originally supposed to happen on June 2, but the game against the Chicago White Sox was called because rain, and then the team went on the road.

So the franchise has big plans to welcome everyone back for that first pitch at 7:10 p.m. against the Mariners Friday.

“We’re going to have Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, we’re gonna have fireworks post game, $2 Miller Lites pre-game in the District, we have a Block C car magnet give away, we have a stainless steel tumbler from the rainout we had last homestand. We’re gonna bring that to 10,000 fans as well, so great value to be had at Progressive Field tomorrow night,” Danburg said.

Masks are optional, but since COVID-19 is still a risk, there will be some social distancing and multiple sanitizing stations. Going cashless for concessions is also encouraged and all tickets are mobile entry only via the Ballpark app

“So fans can now even save their tickets on their phone wallet for quicker entry into ballpark,” Danburg said.

Fans are very excited to be returning to Progressive Field and once again able to cheer on the Tribe.

“Yes! Wonderful, it’s about time,” Sara Watkins said. “It’s gonna be wonderful. Family is gonna enjoy themselves. I’m just happy!”