Cleveland Indians tell players to be ready July 1: Reports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Multiple sources are reporting the Cleveland Indians have told their players to be ready for a July 1 opening day.

The first report came from former Major Leaguer Trevor Plouffe in a tweet.

Want some good baseball news??



I just heard from multiple sources that on June 10th, Spring Training 2 will start. July 1st will be Opening Day and all teams will be playing at their home ballparks.



We’ll be discussing it in full on the next @TalkinBaseball_ — Trevor Plouffe (@trevorplouffe) May 4, 2020

He said July 1 would be the league’s opening day and that spring training would resume June 10.

He also said all teams would be playing at their home parks.

Now, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal is reporting more details.

Here’s an excerpt from his article:

According to sources, officials from at least one team, the Indians, gave their players a “mark in the sand” Tuesday for Opening Day — July 1, the same date former major leaguer Trevor Plouffe had mentioned in a tweet Monday.

Indians officials, on a Zoom call that included about 70 members of the organization, estimated the season would begin after a three-week ramp-up, putting the start of Spring Training 2.0 around June 10, another date Plouffe specified. But the officials made it clear the dates were mere targets, fully expected to change. They simply wanted players to be prepared if the league meets all of the logistical challenges necessary to play.

Rosenthal explicitly says nothing is set in stone and that those are potentially target dates.

Though one team has discussed baseball possibly returning on July 1, no plan is close to firm. Story: https://t.co/fGMrWJErJh — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 6, 2020

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here

Nothing official has come from MLB.

The Indians’ season was supposed to start March 26 and was canceled due to coronavirus.

The Korean baseball league returned to action this week without fans.

Fans will be barred from games until the KBO is convinced the risk of infection has been minimized.