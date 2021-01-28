Cleveland Indians talk safety guidelines for return to Progressive Field this season

Editor’s Note: The video above is a previous interview with Terry Francona.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Indians are working with the Cleveland Clinic for health and safety guidance for fans to return to Progressive Field for the 2021 season.

The Cleveland Indians announced Thursday they’re looking at the most up-to-date research with Cleveland Clinic’s pandemic response team.

“Providing health and safety recommendations is an important step we can take to help keep our community safer as we work to resume activities we enjoyed pre-pandemic,” said James Merlino, M.D., Chief Clinical Transformation Officer at Cleveland Clinic.

The partnership will include health and safety training for staff, as well as recommended guidelines and disinfection plans for Progressive.

More detailed recommended protocols and procedures will be announced closer to the start of the season.

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is planned to begin on April 1.

Fans were not allowed at Progressive Field for the 2020 season due to coronavirus.