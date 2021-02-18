Cleveland Indians’ Shane Bieber tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 23: Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Indians pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Progressive Field on September 23, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians opened up Spring Training on Thursday in Goodyear, Arizona, without the 2020 Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber.

Bieber tested positive for COVID-19 and is working through the protocol to return to the facility. According to team president Chris Antonetti, Bieber had very mild symptoms and is expected to return to the facility in Goodyear in the next few days.

The Indians also announced on Thursday that they have agreed to terms on a minor league deal with relief pitcher Oliver Perez with an invite to Major League Spring Training. The deal was agreed to on Wednesday night. Perez is working to join the Indians in Goodyear in the coming days.