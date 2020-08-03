Cleveland Indians selling more cardboard cutouts of fans at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians are selling additional cardboard cutouts of fans for games at Progressive Field.

The cutouts are $100 each with proceeds going to Cleveland Indians charities. The club said there is a limited number available.

The cardboard fans will be placed in the ballpark for the Aug. 21 and will remain for the rest of the season. The Indians asked that fans wear Tribe attire and smile in their photo submissions. The team said it reserves the right to refuse photos.

The Indians are 5-5 and play the Reds in Cincinnati Monday at 6:40 p.m.

