Cleveland Indians schedule: Tribe to open season against Royals on July 24

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians released their 60-game schedule for the 2020 season on Monday.
The Tribe opens the season at home against the Kansas City Royals on July 24. It’ll be very different from the originally-scheduled home opener on March 26: without fans and with considerably warmer weather.
Click here for a printable version of the schedule
The Indians abbreviated schedule features 10 games against each of the teams in the American League Central: the Tigers, White Sox, Twins and Royals. It also includes National Leagues teams in the same geographic region: the Reds, Pirates, Brewers, Cubs and Cardinals.
The regular season ends for the Tribe on Sept. 27.
