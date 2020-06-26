Cleveland Indians report isolated cases of coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW)– There have been confirmed cases of coronavirus among the Cleveland Indians, the club’s president Chris Antonetti said.

Antonetti spoke with reporters about the start of the shortened season amid the pandemic during a conference call on Friday.

He said there were a few isolated COVID-19 cases: some in players who have been home, a couple in the Dominican Republic and a couple at their facility in Goodyear. He emphasized they were isolated and there was no spread within the Indians environment.

The Indians spoke with those players and staff who are high risk for the virus. At this time, Antonetti said he is unaware of any players opting out of the season.

He said he recognizes a lot of elements of the season are up in the air, but right now they are focused on the logistics of spring training, and preparing Progressive Field and the alternate site in Lake County.

“We understand there may come a point in time where circumstances dictate we might not be able to play. Obviously, our hope is the protocols we have in place will be sufficient enough to at least keep our players and staff healthy.”

Testing a key component of MLB‘s protocols. Players and staff will be tested when they arrive at spring training and positive results will result in quarantine.