Cleveland Indians release 2021 spring training schedule

Carlos Santana #41 of the Cleveland Indians forces out Whit Merrifield #15 of the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at Progressive Field on September 10, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Royals defeated the Indians 11-1. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians released their 2021 spring training schedule on Wednesday.

The Tribe will open their Cactus League play as the visiting team against the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 27 at Goodyear Ballpark. Spring training ticket information will be released at a later date.

The Indians have 15 games as the home team in Goodyear. There are two split-squad games: March 7 and March 16.

Cleveland starts the season in Detroit on April 1. The home opener is scheduled for Monday, April 5 against Kansas City.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: