CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians released their 2021 spring training schedule on Wednesday.
The Tribe will open their Cactus League play as the visiting team against the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 27 at Goodyear Ballpark. Spring training ticket information will be released at a later date.
The Indians have 15 games as the home team in Goodyear. There are two split-squad games: March 7 and March 16.
Cleveland starts the season in Detroit on April 1. The home opener is scheduled for Monday, April 5 against Kansas City.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- Cleveland Indians release 2021 spring training schedule
- Gunfire exchanged during music video hits 10-year-old boy in Cleveland
- Nearly two dozen people injured in crane collision in Austin
- CDC director: Masks may protect people better than future COVID-19 vaccine
- I-Team: Cleveland’s I-X Center to close at end of the year