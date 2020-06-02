Cleveland Indians plan to extend furloughs for 1,100 employees, some permanent

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians outlined plans for job cuts in a letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family on Tuesday.

The club furloughed seasonal workers in March as state health officials banned mass gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. Now, the organization said it expects most of those furloughs to last for more than six months, while some will be permanent.

The letters lists 1,146 workers, including ushers, concessions, security and public relations.

“Based on recent developments—including the extensive transmission of the virus, the prolonged bans on mass gatherings, and reports on negotiations regarding the potential resumption of play—we now believe that even if baseball resumes this year, it will look radically different than we reasonably anticipated it would look,” the Indians said in the letter.

According to the letter, the club anticipates some employees will be recalled when baseball games can be played in front of fans, but it is too early to know when that will be feasible.

The fate of the 2020 MLB season, even without fans, is uncertain as negotiations between the leagues, team owners and the players’ association remain rocky.

