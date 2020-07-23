Cleveland Indians plan moments for social justice, coronavirus victims during Opening Day

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians will start their abbreviated 60-game season Friday evening against the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. at Progressive Field. MVP of the 2019 MLB All-Star Game Shane Bieber will take the mound for the Tribe.

Aleta Wissner, a caregiver in the COVID-19 unit at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital, will throw the ceremonial first pitch. The string section of the Cleveland Orchestra will perform the national anthem. Both were prerecorded.

The Cleveland Indians said there will be pregame moments for social justice initiatives and a moment of silence for those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Major League Baseball said it spoke with the MLBPA, the Players Alliance and individual players about ways they can show support for social change, diversity and inclusion this season.

On Opening Day, players can wear Black Lives Matter batting practice T-shirts and wristbands with an inverted MLB logo where the silhouetted batter is Black. Patches that say “Black Lives Matter” or “United for Change” are permitted on jersey sleeves. MLB is also lifting its cleat restrictions to allow players more freedom to use social justice messages.

