Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger to undergo knee surgery

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (WJW)– Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger will have surgery on his left knee on Friday.

The right-hander suffered an injury while training in Goodyear, Arizona on Wednesday and was diagnosed with a partial tear of his left medial meniscus, the club said. His expected return will be assessed after the operation.

Pitchers and catchers reported to spring training on Tuesday.

Clevinger logged 13 wins and four losses with a 2.71 ERA during the 2019 season.

