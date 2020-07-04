Cleveland Indians say they are open to discussions about future of team name

CLEVELAND (WJW) — For years protesters have been calling for the Cleveland Indians to change their team name, and now it may finally be happening.

The team announced in a statement on Friday that it’s open to the possibility.

“We have had ongoing discussions organizationally on these issues. The recent social unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the need for us to keep improving as an organization on issues of social justice,” the team said. “With that in mind, we are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.”

The Washington Redskins are also considering their team name in light of recent events. Critics have long argued its racist against Native Americans.

“This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military,” the team’s head coach said.

