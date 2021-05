CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians are offering discounted tickets to select games to those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinated fans can get $5 off regular priced upper box and upper reserved tickets. It’s available online only and for the series against the Reds May 7 to May 9, Cubs May 11 to May 12 and Twins May 21 to May 23.

The offer is limited to four tickets per email address.