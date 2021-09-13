Cleveland Indians offer commemorative tickets for final home game of season

**Relate Video Above: Owner Paul Dolan discusses baseball team name change**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians play as the Cleveland Indians for the final time at Progressive Field come Sunday, Sept. 26.

With the team playing as the Cleveland Guardians starting next season, they’re offering an option for fans to snag a commemorative ticket at the last home game of the regular 2021 season.

No printed tickets were available this season, with transactions going through the team’s app. But those wanting an actual printed ticket of the final home game — one they can hold in their hands — can contact fan services and pay a donation of $5 and have one sent to them.

The department can be reached at 216-420-HITS.

The team’s final game of the season is Oct. 3 against the Texas Rangers.