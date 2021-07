(FOX 8 photo)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another soggy day in Cleveland has led to an Indians baseball postponement.

The team officially announced the Sunday game against the Royals is rescheduled as a doubleheader for Monday, Sept. 20.

Those with tickets for today’s game can use them for other home Indians games by heading to the Indians website right here. Tickets must be exchanged by Sept. 10, the team said.

The Indians beat the Royals the previous three games of the series.