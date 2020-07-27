Cleveland Indians game postponed because of weather; Doubleheader on Tuesday

Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates with Yu Chang #2 and Cesar Hernandez #7 after all scored on a homer by Ramirez during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on July 26, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians game against the Chicago White Sox Monday evening was postponed because of inclement weather, the club said in a news release.

It was rescheduled as a traditional doubleheader on Tuesday with the makeup game starting at 3:30 p.m. The second game will start 45 minutes after the end of the first.

Also on Monday, White Sox manage Ricky Renteria woke up with a cough and nasal congestion. He was tested for coronavirus at a Cleveland hospital, the White Sox said in a statement. He remains at the team hotel and will not manage until the results come back.

The Indians are 2-1 to start the abbreviated, 60-day game season.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: