Cleveland Indians game postponed because of weather; Doubleheader on Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians game against the Chicago White Sox Monday evening was postponed because of inclement weather, the club said in a news release.
It was rescheduled as a traditional doubleheader on Tuesday with the makeup game starting at 3:30 p.m. The second game will start 45 minutes after the end of the first.
Also on Monday, White Sox manage Ricky Renteria woke up with a cough and nasal congestion. He was tested for coronavirus at a Cleveland hospital, the White Sox said in a statement. He remains at the team hotel and will not manage until the results come back.
The Indians are 2-1 to start the abbreviated, 60-day game season.
