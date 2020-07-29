Cleveland Indians game airs on FOX 8 Thursday

Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates with Yu Chang #2 and Cesar Hernandez #7 after all scored on a homer by Ramirez during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on July 26, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians head to Minneapolis Thursday to take on the Minnesota Twins, and the the only place you can see the game is right here on FOX 8.

The game kicks off a four-day series against the Twins at Target Field. It’s the first time in this truncated, audience-free 2020 season that the two teams are officially playing.

First pitch is at 7:07 p.m.

The Indians, who finish their series with the Chicago White Sox tonight at 6:10 p.m., are off to a terrific start this season, currently sitting in first place in the AL Central.

#Indians starting pitchers through 5 games: 43 strikeouts, 3 walks. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) July 29, 2020

