CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians head to Minneapolis Thursday to take on the Minnesota Twins, and the the only place you can see the game is right here on FOX 8.
The game kicks off a four-day series against the Twins at Target Field. It’s the first time in this truncated, audience-free 2020 season that the two teams are officially playing.
First pitch is at 7:07 p.m.
The Indians, who finish their series with the Chicago White Sox tonight at 6:10 p.m., are off to a terrific start this season, currently sitting in first place in the AL Central.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Cleveland Indians game airs on FOX 8 Thursday
- Eastlake police called to bizarre accident
- Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,396 new cases, 40 new deaths reported
- 78-year-old Army veteran brutally beaten inside his Lorain home
- Ohio releases newly updated travel advisory map for states with higher coronavirus rates