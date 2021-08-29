Cleveland Indians finally rally past Red Sox 7-5

Cleveland Indians’ Austin Hedges and Emmanuel Clase celebrate a victory over the Boston Red Sox in a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Oscar Mercado was awarded home plate on a fielder’s obstruction call for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Indians rallied past the Boston Red Sox 7-5.

The Indians trailed 4-0 and didn’t have a hit against Boston rookie Tanner Houck until José Ramirez homered with one out in the sixth.

Cleveland was still down 5-4 in the eighth when Austin Hedges hit a tying homer off Austin Davis. Mercado then singled and Yu Chang followed with a double down the left field line.

Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez hits a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Mercado appeared to be thrown out at home, but plate umpire Nic Lentz immediately ruled that Boston second baseman Yairo Munoz had impeded Mercado’s progress on the basepaths. Rafael Devers hit two solo home runs for the Red Sox.