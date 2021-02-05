Cleveland Indians equipment trucks leave for spring training

CLEVELAND (WJW)–The Cleveland Indians equipment trucks left for spring training in Goodyear, Arizona on Friday. It will take them about four days to get to the destination.

With so much uncertainty about when training would start, the crew had to be prepared.

“Really this week on Tuesday, we got the phone call that said, ‘Hey, get to Arizona,” said Brandon Biller, assistant home clubhouse manager and equipment manager.

Biller said there are fewer personal items on the trucks this year and more protective equipment including 6-foot-by-6-foot barriers. There are typically a couple sets of golf clubs, but those got cut since players will be acting as though they are in a bubble to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Indians)

“It’s a pretty boring truck this year. It’s the basics of baseball,” Biller said.

“Probably the most oddball thing that would make you scratch your head if you saw what was inside the truck is a tractor tire. It’s probably close to 5 feet in diameter and they use it in the weight room.”

Manager Terry Francona‘s scooter, which usually makes the trip to Goodyear, is not going this time. It’ll be waiting for Tito at Progressive Field for the home opener on April 5.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training on Feb. 17 with the full squad reporting on Feb. 22.