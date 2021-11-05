Cleveland Indians cancel Guardians Fan Fest

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8) This photo was taken at Tribe Fest in 2018

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Indians announced Friday announced the baseball franchise would be canceling the 2022 Guardians Fan Fest due to COVID-19.

The club says it is pursuing a possible virtual event.

“As we looked forward to the event this offseason, the uncertainty of COVID and the related safety protocols limiting player interaction with fans and media added additional risk to the success of the event,” Cleveland baseball said in a statement.

The event was also canceled due to COVID-19 last year

Formerly known as “Tribe Fest,” the fan event has historically drawn thousands for an event that includes autographs, batting cages and player meet-and-greets.

This would have been the first-ever group event for the team as the Cleveland Guardians.

The name change was announced to fans in July.