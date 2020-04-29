Cleveland Indians announce credit, refund plans for March and April games

Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians stands on first base after getting a hit against the Oakland Athletics during their exhibition game at Las Vegas Ballpark on February 29, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Athletics defeated the Indians 8-6. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians announced on Wednesday plans for credit and refunds for games that weren’t played in March and April because of coronavirus.

Option 1: Receive a flexible bonus credit for the value of tickets to be applied towards 2020 or 2021 games.

Fans may receive a credit for the value of their March/April home game tickets together with a 10 percent bonus credit to utilize towards 2020 or 2021 games Season ticket holders will have an option to use their full credit towards 2021 renewal along with additional exclusive STH renewal incentives

For those fans choosing this option, no further action is required to receive the credit. It will be automatically applied to their My Indians Tickets account by May 15.

Option 2: Request a Refund

Fans can request a Refund at any time by calling 216-420-HITS

Any refunds will be processed within two weeks of the refund request

Bonus credits will not be included in any refund

For Opening Day:

Fans with tickets to the original 2020 Opening Day may take advantage of either the flexible bonus credit or refund options described above, but must call 216-420-HITS .



Should a fan holding original 2020 Opening Day tickets wish to attend the 2020 Opening Day as rescheduled, the fan may take no action with respect to those tickets at this time.

“Because we do not yet know what limitations may exist with respect to fan attendance at any rescheduled Opening Day, we cannot guarantee that fans who hold tickets to the original 2020 Opening Day will be able to attend a 2020 Opening Day as rescheduled,” the Indians, said in a news release on Wednesday.

Fans who bought tickets directly from Indians.com can call 216-420-HITS at any time, if they have any additional questions. Those holding tickets from secondary marketplaces, including StubHub, need to contact the respective secondary tickets company.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here