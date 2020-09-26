Cleveland Heights Tigers beat Bedford Bearcats; 49 to 23

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) — The Bedford Bearcats hosted the Cleveland Heights Tigers Friday night.

Sophomore Darrion Fair showed off his skills with a big gain. Another sophomore making noise was Owen Bisker. He had reservations for the six.

The Bearcats punted and Heights was all over it. The punt was blocked.

No one was keeping Elija Fowlks from the endzone.

Cleveland Heights won 49 to 23.

