Cleveland Guardians unveil new spring training game schedule

**Related Video Above: Installation continues on new Guardians sign (Video courtesy: Guardians).**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Major League Baseball is finally coming back very soon.

With the lockout coming to an end, the freshly-named Cleveland Guardians is gearing up for spring training games in Goodyear, Arizona, with their first game hitting off against the Cincinnati Reds March 18. The teams were originally scheduled to meet up Feb. 26.

Single-game tickets can only be bought online at CLEGuardians.com/Spring.

Find the full schedule for in-person and radio/TV, as outlined by the Guardians, below:

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (ET) RADIO/TV Friday March 18 Cincinnati Goodyear 4:05 BSGL/WTAM Saturday March 19 Chicago-AL Glendale 4:05 WTAM/WMMS Sunday March 20 Oakland Mesa 4:05 WTAM Monday March 21 Texas Goodyear 4:05 BSGL/REAL Tuesday March 22 San Diego Goodyear 4:05 BSGL/REAL Wednesday March 23 Los Angeles-NL Glendale 4:05 REAL Thursday March 24 Seattle Goodyear 4:05 BSGL/REAL Friday March 25 San Francisco Scottsdale 4:05 Saturday March 26 Oakland Goodyear 4:05 BSGL/WTAM Sunday March 27 San Diego Peoria 4:10 BSGL (SD)/WTAM/WMMS Monday March 28 Kansas City Surprise 4:05 REAL Tuesday March 29 Milwaukee Goodyear 4:05 Wednesday March 30 Los Angeles-NL Goodyear 6:05 REAL Thursday March 31 Seattle Peoria 6:40 REAL Friday April 1 Arizona Goodyear 6:05 WTAM Saturday April 2 Texas Surprise 6:05 WTAM Sunday April 3 Chicago-NL Goodyear 6:05 REAL Monday April 4 Arizona Chase Field 6:40 Tuesday April 5 Colorado Salt River (SS) 4:10 Tuesday April 5 Arizona Chase Field (SS) 3:40

The Guardians’ home opener is now scheduled for April 15.