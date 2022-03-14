Cleveland Guardians unveil new spring training game schedule

**Related Video Above: Installation continues on new Guardians sign (Video courtesy: Guardians).**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Major League Baseball is finally coming back very soon.
With the lockout coming to an end, the freshly-named Cleveland Guardians is gearing up for spring training games in Goodyear, Arizona, with their first game hitting off against the Cincinnati Reds March 18. The teams were originally scheduled to meet up Feb. 26.
Single-game tickets can only be bought online at CLEGuardians.com/Spring.
Find the full schedule for in-person and radio/TV, as outlined by the Guardians, below:
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|TIME (ET)
|RADIO/TV
|Friday
|March 18
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|4:05
|BSGL/WTAM
|Saturday
|March 19
|Chicago-AL
|Glendale
|4:05
|WTAM/WMMS
|Sunday
|March 20
|Oakland
|Mesa
|4:05
|WTAM
|Monday
|March 21
|Texas
|Goodyear
|4:05
|BSGL/REAL
|Tuesday
|March 22
|San Diego
|Goodyear
|4:05
|BSGL/REAL
|Wednesday
|March 23
|Los Angeles-NL
|Glendale
|4:05
|REAL
|Thursday
|March 24
|Seattle
|Goodyear
|4:05
|BSGL/REAL
|Friday
|March 25
|San Francisco
|Scottsdale
|4:05
|Saturday
|March 26
|Oakland
|Goodyear
|4:05
|BSGL/WTAM
|Sunday
|March 27
|San Diego
|Peoria
|4:10
|BSGL (SD)/WTAM/WMMS
|Monday
|March 28
|Kansas City
|Surprise
|4:05
|REAL
|Tuesday
|March 29
|Milwaukee
|Goodyear
|4:05
|Wednesday
|March 30
|Los Angeles-NL
|Goodyear
|6:05
|REAL
|Thursday
|March 31
|Seattle
|Peoria
|6:40
|REAL
|Friday
|April 1
|Arizona
|Goodyear
|6:05
|WTAM
|Saturday
|April 2
|Texas
|Surprise
|6:05
|WTAM
|Sunday
|April 3
|Chicago-NL
|Goodyear
|6:05
|REAL
|Monday
|April 4
|Arizona
|Chase Field
|6:40
|Tuesday
|April 5
|Colorado
|Salt River (SS)
|4:10
|Tuesday
|April 5
|Arizona
|Chase Field (SS)
|3:40
The Guardians’ home opener is now scheduled for April 15.