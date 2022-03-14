Cleveland Guardians unveil new spring training game schedule

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

**Related Video Above: Installation continues on new Guardians sign (Video courtesy: Guardians).**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Major League Baseball is finally coming back very soon.

With the lockout coming to an end, the freshly-named Cleveland Guardians is gearing up for spring training games in Goodyear, Arizona, with their first game hitting off against the Cincinnati Reds March 18. The teams were originally scheduled to meet up Feb. 26.

Single-game tickets can only be bought online at CLEGuardians.com/Spring.

Find the full schedule for in-person and radio/TV, as outlined by the Guardians, below:

DATEOPPONENTLOCATIONTIME (ET)RADIO/TV
FridayMarch 18CincinnatiGoodyear4:05BSGL/WTAM
SaturdayMarch 19Chicago-ALGlendale4:05WTAM/WMMS
SundayMarch 20OaklandMesa4:05WTAM
MondayMarch 21TexasGoodyear4:05BSGL/REAL
TuesdayMarch 22San DiegoGoodyear4:05BSGL/REAL
WednesdayMarch 23Los Angeles-NLGlendale4:05REAL
ThursdayMarch 24SeattleGoodyear4:05BSGL/REAL
FridayMarch 25San FranciscoScottsdale4:05 
SaturdayMarch 26OaklandGoodyear4:05BSGL/WTAM
SundayMarch 27San DiegoPeoria4:10BSGL (SD)/WTAM/WMMS
MondayMarch 28Kansas CitySurprise4:05REAL
TuesdayMarch 29MilwaukeeGoodyear4:05 
WednesdayMarch 30Los Angeles-NLGoodyear6:05REAL
ThursdayMarch 31SeattlePeoria6:40REAL
FridayApril 1ArizonaGoodyear6:05WTAM
SaturdayApril 2TexasSurprise6:05WTAM
SundayApril 3Chicago-NLGoodyear6:05REAL
MondayApril 4ArizonaChase Field6:40 
TuesdayApril 5ColoradoSalt River (SS)4:10 
TuesdayApril 5ArizonaChase Field (SS)3:40 

The Guardians’ home opener is now scheduled for April 15.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral