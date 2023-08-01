**Related Video Above: Guardians Hot Dogs visit the FOX 8 Studio.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians traded first baseman Josh Bell to the Miami Marlins, the team confirmed Tuesday evening.

In return, Cleveland will acquire infielder Jean Segura and shortstop prospect Kahlil Watson.

Josh Bell was in the lineup at 5:18 ET.

He was traded 42 minutes later.



Life in the big leagues.



Trade:#Marlins get:

1B Josh Bell#Guardians get:

3B Jean Segura (released)

SS (Class A+) Kahlil Watson (Ranked 11th best prospect in Miami's system, per @MLBPipeline)@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) August 1, 2023

According to Guardians officials, 20-year-old Watson was the 16th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. After two years playing professionally, Watson holds a .234 (134-for-573) in 156 games (.331OB).

The Guardians signed with Bell during the off-season.