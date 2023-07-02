**Related Video Above: Cleveland Guardians Charities announces Jose Ramirez Field last August.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hard to believe we’re already near the halfway point of baseball season, but here we are. The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is taking place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle next Tuesday and two Cleveland Guardians are making an appearance at the annual mid-summer classic.

Third basemen Jose Ramirez — who’s chosen to stay in Cleveland longterm, signing a contract extension last year — is going to his third-straight All-Star game, but fifth overall.

“Can’t call it an All-Star Game without the [GOAT],” the team said in a tweet. “José continues to build his case for Cooperstown with his fifth career All-Star selection.”

CLEVELAND, OH – APRIL 10: Emmanuel Clase #48 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates a 3-2 win against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field on April 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez, front, beats the tag by Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez to steal home during the tenth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 4-3 in ten innings. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Closer Emmanuel Clase is also heading to his second straight All-Star game, playing for the American League’s team. Clase and Ramirez were announced for the game Sunday.

The game begins at 8 p.m. on July 11 and can be watched on FOX 8. See the Guardians’ full playing schedule right here.