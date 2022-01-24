Cleveland Guardians release new design for on-field hat

The Cleveland Guardians revealed their designs for the team’s hats. ( courtesy Cleveland Guardians’ Twitter 1/24/22)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Along with the new name and soon-to-be renovated stadium come new hats for the Cleveland Guardians.

The team on Monday released images of two hats that players will wear on the field for the 2022 season.

Proudly sporting a red Cleveland “C” front and center, one hat has a red visor with a navy blue crown and the other is solid navy.

You can get your hands on Guardians swag, including the new on-field hat, in the Team Shop at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario Street.

The renovation project that’s set to begin in April 2022 and be completed by opening day in April 2025 is estimated to total about $435 million.