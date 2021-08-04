Cleveland Guardians release 2022 schedule; Opening Day set for March 31

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(Image courtesy: Cleveland Indians)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Guardians schedule for the 2022 season was released on Wednesday.

It’s the first season for the baseball club under its new name. They will finish 2021 as the Cleveland Indians.

The Guardians open the season on March 31 at Progressive Field against Kansas City as part of a six-game homestand.

The schedule features seven summer weekends at Progressive Field, including Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends:

  • June 9 to 12 vs. Oakland
  • June 24 to 26 vs. Boston
  • July 1 to 3 vs. New York-AL
  • July 15 to 17 vs. Detroit
  • Aug. 4 to 7 vs. Houston
  • Aug. 19 to 21 vs. Chicago-AL
  • Sept. 2 to 4 vs. Seattle

Cleveland will host interleague opponents the Giants, Padres, Reds and Diamondbacks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral